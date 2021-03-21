Barbara Sparks
TULSA, OK — Barbara Jane (Hobbs) Sparks, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 18, 2021. She was born November 22, 1928, on a ranch in Kingfisher County, Hennessey, OK, the daughter of Hazel and Elijah Hobbs.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Hobbs and Kelly Hobbs, and her son, Timothy Sparks. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Forrest (Ron) of McGregor, TX, her son, Theodore Sparks (Denise) of Tyler, TX and her daughter Angela Henig (Jimmy) of Tulsa, OK as well as three grandchildren: Matthew Forrest (Melissa), Kellie Rajkowski (Todd) and Olivia Bronwyn Sparks and five great-grandchildren: Hunter Rajkowski, Taylor Rajkowski and Jackson Rajkowski, Zach Forrest and Cody Forrest.
Visitation will be held from 1-5pm, Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Floral Haven, 6500 s. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012.
Graveside Services will be in Tyler, TX at 3pm, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery 2400 S. Donnybrook Ave, Tyler, TX 75701.
