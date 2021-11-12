Barbara Nan Gilmer
TYLER — Barbara Nan Gilmer, age 87, of Tyler, Texas left this earthly home on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Barbara is preceded in death by her first husband, Don Fain and second husband Arb Gilmer. She is survived by her son Gary Fain and wife Kathy, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on November 15, 2021; 12-2pm at Anderson Clayton Gonzalez Funeral Home, 1111 Military Pkwy Mesquite, TX 75149; with graveside service to follow at 2pm at Grove Hill Memorial Park, Dallas, TX
