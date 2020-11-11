Barbara (Loftin) Dennis
BULLARD — Graveside services for Barbara Loftin Dennis, age 66, of Bullard, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.
Barbara Loftin Dennis passed away in Bullard, TX on November 9, 2020. Barbara was born in Jacksonville, TX on November 17, 1953 to Carl and Betty Loftin.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Carl Loftin; husband, James “Jay” Dennis and infant daughter, Amanda.
She graduated from Jacksonville High School and Texas Eastern University with a Bachelors degree in Education. She taught school at Westside Elementary in Jacksonville.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Loftin of Jacksonville; daughters, Jill Siler husband Jimmy of Bullard and Lauren Whitton and husband Chris of Tyler; brother, Randy Loftin and wife JoAnn of Whitehouse; sister, LeighAnn Lewis and husband David of Bastrop. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Emerson Siler; nieces and nephews: Stacy, Tracy, Casey and Randall; and great-nephews: Tripp, Nolan, Gunner, Ethan and Collin.
Barbara continued her love of teaching by contributing her time and creativity to Vacation Bible School.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Children’s Ministry at Bullard First United Methodist Church in Bullard.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Volleyball playoffs: No. 1 Beckville sweeps No. 3 Jewett Leon in regional semifinals
-
Mexia social worker charged with 134 counts of election fraud
-
Many customers to go without Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this season, but still thankful to the family and decades worth of Texas tradition
-
Yoli's Mexican Cuisine opens new Tyler location
-
1 employee working at Smith County Elections Office after another contracts COVID-19