Barbara Kidd Caserta
TYLER — A graveside service in celebration of the life of Barbara Kidd Caserta, 88, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, with The Very Reverend M. L. Agnew, Jr. officiating under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Directors.
Barbara, our beloved mother, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, March 23, 2021. She was born in Tyler on August 25, 1932, the eldest child of Hubert E. Kidd, Sr. and Opal Lowry Kidd.
Barbara was a 4th generation Tylerite who started learning life’s lessons at Kidd’s Dairy and Ice. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1949, Tyler Junior College in 1951 and THE University of Texas at Austin in 1953, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She served as a Lady in Waiting in the Tyler Rose Festival in 1952. Barbara married Harry L. Caserta, Sr. (Booty) on March 3, 1956 and they had two children, Harry L. Caserta, Jr. and Kay Kidd Caserta.
After college Barbara started her career with her dream job at Humble Oil and Refining Company in Houston. Later, she had a vast and varied business life in Tyler, from founding Caserta Realty, where she took great joy in helping so many find their dream home to finding a great stock or oil and gas investment. She was a wise, enthusiastic, kind, joyful, generous, hard- working and gracious lady who helped many young people find their path in life. She loved people from all walks of life, and they loved her.
Barbara was a current member of Christ Church, Tyler Junior Garden Club, Junior League of Tyler, Pi Beta Phi Tyler group and Willow Brook Country Club. Her favorite pastimes included playing bridge with her lifelong friends, Ann, Bitsy and Jo Ann, charcoaling steaks for her incredible Friday night dinners and watching Longhorn football. Barbara loved the Lord and influenced many with her faith throughout her life.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and brothers, L. Lee Kidd and Hubert E. Kidd, Jr. (Hoopy); and nephews, Lex Lee Kidd and Trant Lowry Kidd. She was survived by her children; her nieces, Kimberly Kidd Maddox, Melissa Kidd Heidrick, Carolyn Opal Nicole Kidd, Victoria Lee Kidd; nephew, Hubert E. Kidd, III and their families; numerous cousins and many incredible friends.
Pallbearers will be Robert Bailes, Hal Bertram, Kevin Eltife, Don Garrett, L. F. (Francis) Kay, Clay McCain and Dr. Clayton Whitney. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dr. Dwayne Andrews, Dr. Douglas Coltman, Dr. Ramon Kumar and Dr. Allen Wegener.
A heartfelt thank you to all of the incredible people who took such special care of Barbara during her last illness and over the years, especially Graciela Lemus and Randy Bawcum.
For those desiring to send a gift in Barbara’s memory, please direct donations to the Hubert Kidd Children’s Eye Clinic at St. Paul’s Children’s Services, 1358 E. Richards Street, Tyler, TX 75702, or the charity of your choice. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
