Barbara Jo Sulser
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Barbara Jo Sulser, age 81 of Whitehouse, are scheduled for 10:30 am Saturday, December 12, 2019 at the Whitehouse Cemetery with Travis Wright officiating the service, under direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Mrs. Sulser died Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Mrs. Sulser was born in Tyler, Texas on August 1, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Smith County. Mrs. Sulser graduated from Tyler High School and went on from there to TJC were she was an Apache Bell. She worked mostly in the banking industry and retired from Austin Bank in 1993. Mrs. Sulser is preceded in death by her husband Gene Sulser, her son Stan Sulser, mother Grace Bradberry, Father Fulton Bradberry and sister Jessie LaRoux. Mrs. Sulser is survived by her son Scott Sulser and wife Sheila Sulser, brother Gary Bradberry and wife Teresa Bradberry, grandson Josh Davis and wife Katrina Davis, granddaughter Kylee Sulser, great grandchildren Leeland Bell, Rylann Davis, Lincoln Davis, Lilah Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Sulser, Brent Bradberry, Cayce Burkett, Jeff Hawkins, Brad Hawkins and Bryan Fitzgerald. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Friday evening at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Friends of woman killed by ex-boyfriend described her as kind, selfless person
-
Mahomes releases Whitehouse maroon-inspired Adidas shoes
-
Patrick Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by SI
-
Lindale man charged with capital murder for death of his ex-girlfriend, other man
-
Ride of a lifetime: Childhood friends Jordan Jenkins, Airik Williams lead Lindale into state semifinals