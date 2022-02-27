Barbara Jo Devereux
TYLER — Barbara Jo Devereux, 80, of Tyler, passed away on February 19,2022 after a brief illness. She was born October 6, 1941 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Isabelle (McCarthy) Agnew.
Barbara was an avid gardener who enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. She was married to her high school sweetheart Robert Stuart Devereux, son of Thomas and Alice (Pacourek) Devereux on January 7, 1958.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (died October 6, 1982) and her two brothers, Donald and Robert; brothers-in-law, James, Edwin (Therese) and Thomas and sister-in-law, Catherine (Edward) Arno.
She is survived by her four children, Joseph (Kay) Devereux of Mixon, Donna Larson of Tyler, Janice Manley of Tyler and Michelle (Nick) Jonihakis of Saint Johns, FL; 9 grandchildren, Dwayne Lee Swearingen, Robert Jeffrey Swearingen, Lisa Michelle Larson, Gregory Robert Lee Larson, Sean Christian Larson, Robin Nicole Manley McBride, Adam Jacob Manley, Gabriel Aiden Jonihakis and Noah Avery Jonihakis; 2 step-children, Suzanne (deceased)and Patricia Ramirez; 4 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Chloe, Steven and Emily; 2 step-grandchildren, Emma and Charlotte and her brother-in-Law, Earl (Barbara Ann) Devereux.
A celebration of life will be held March 13, 2022 for local family and friends at a private residence.
Graveside services for Barbara Jo Devereux, will be held this summer at Mount Hope Cemetery, Chicago IL.
