Barbara Jean Thoene
TYLER — Barbara Jean Thoene, 76, of Tyler, went through heavens gates February 24, 2021. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 28th at Flint Baptist Church at 2:00pm. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, TX. Interment will be at Cathedral in the Pines.
On September 1, 1944, God sent to a young couple, Rev. Henry & Lottie Johnson, a “cute” little girl named Barbara Jean. Barbara graduated from Troup High School in 1962 where she was head cheer leader her senior year. She was an avid sports fan and loved game shows. She was a refuge and oasis to many. Always faithful, loved by all who knew her. One of a kind beauty, inside and out. Barbara went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2021, at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rev. Roy F. Thoene of Tyler; daughter, Terri and husband, Larry Swinford of Tyler; daughter, Toni Portwood and her partner, Julie Burks of Leander; son, Todd Thoene of Flint; granddaughter, Erica and husband, Jeremy Hasley of Flint; grandson, Nick and wife, Bayley Swinford of Tyler; granddaughter, Taylor and Harley Winters of Hutto; great grandchildren: Will, Lawson, Pryce, Hudson, Alyson and Reagan; sister Virginia and husband Willie Lilly of Tyler; brother, John Henry Johnson and wife Sandy of Tyler; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Rev. Henry Johnson, mother, Lottie Johnson, brother Don Johnson and brother, Roland Johnson. She was a member of Flint Community Church.
Officiants are Paul Saylors, Todd Thoene and Nick Swinford.
Pallbearers are Ted Lilly, Don Lilly, Joe Thigpen, John Langston, Oliver Rushing, Randy Bateman, James Ezell and Nathan Parker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The Hospice of East Texas or Flint Community Church.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Jacksonville ISD accepts superintendent's resignation
-
Tyler resident addresses Smith County Commissioners court about criminal justice reform
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
Dina Laniese Rushing
-
Boys basketball: Chapel Hill eliminated by Kaufman; King's Academy falls in state semifinals