Barbara Jean Connally
TYLER — Barbara Jean Connally (Babs), 76, of Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully, October 23, 2022. Babs was born and raised in Tyler, TX, and there was no place she loved more. During her exceptional life, Babs was active in the Quilting Guild, the Junior League of Tyler, Duchess of the Rose Grower Association, she taught math and computer science, and was heavily involved in Camp Manatu along side her best friend and spouse, Jim Connally. She fiercely loved her family and her friends, and will be missed and remembered by her beloved husband Jim Connally, her children Jenny Connally-Cain, Chris Connally, and Brian Connally and their spouses, her siblings Carol Walters, Larry Dean, and Betty Burton, her seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She was pre-deceased by her parents Bobby and Slick Dean.
Babs loved babies, and during his lifetime, her father was involved with the Shriners, therefore in lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Donations can be made at donate.lovetotherescue.org.