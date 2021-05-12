Barbara Hawkins McCoy
TYLER — Services for Barbara Hawkins McCoy, 76, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 10:00 am at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home.
Barbara passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home in Tyler. She was born January 19, 1945 in Tyler to J W Hawkins and Rachele L. Weiss. She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and Tyler ISD. She was a member of the Cross Brand Cowboy Church of Tyler and was active with volunteer work in her community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David R. McCoy, sister Teresa Cook and brother Dickey Hawkins. She is survived by her brother Billy Hawkins, her children Douglas D. McCoy, Randy and Bettyjo McCoy, Stephanie and Steve Dixson all of Tyler, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00pm – 8pm on Wednesday May 12, 2021 at the funeral home.