Barbara Glen Sirmans Dickerson
JACKSONVILLE — She was born on November 2, 1932 to Joe Siah and Mable Sirmans. She married James Dickerson on August 8, 1951 and had two daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Dickerson of 58 years, her parents Joe and Mable Sirmans, brothers Hubert Sirmans, William (Bill) Sirmans, Joe Siah Sirmans Jr. and sister Ruth Sirmans.
She is survived by her daughters Pamela and James Griffin, Paula and Jeff Lowe of Jacksonville, TX., Granddaughters Jamie Dorsey of Jacksonville, Brandy and Keith Wilburn of Canton, TX., Great-grandchildren Thomas and Mattie Hawes of Jacksonville and Travis Wilburn of Canton, TX., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas.
Services for Barbara Dickerson will be held at First Baptist Church Mixon; 4975 FM 177, Troup, TX. 75789, 11 a.m. on Saturday February 12, 2022. Visitation will follow at 12:00 p.m.