Barbara Francis Hardin
AURORA — Barbara Francis Hardin, age 76, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 11:16 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Aurora. She was born October 21, 1944, in Fresno, California, the daughter of Chester and Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Wenger) Garwood.
Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Connersville High School, in Connersville, Indiana and was an office manager for a grocery distributor.
Barbara is survived by her two sons, William Neff and his wife, Kimberly, and Gregory Garwood, all of Aurora; three grandchildren, Chelsea Roy and her husband, Kaleb, of Nixa, Missouri, Wyatt Neff and his wife, Jacelyn, of Searcy, Arkansas and Jesse Neff of Aurora; two great-grandchildren, Finley and Karsyn Roy; one sister, Cindy Bell of Greenwood, Indiana; one niece, Christy Hall and one nephew, Joshua Bell, both of Greenwood, Indiana.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lizzie and one brother-in-law, Donald Bell.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora, Missouri.
