Barbara Francis Hardin
AURORA — Barbara Francis Hardin, age 76, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 11:16 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Aurora. She was born October 21, 1944, in Fresno, California, the daughter of Chester and Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Wenger) Garwood.
Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Connersville High School, in Connersville, Indiana and was an office manager for a grocery distributor.
Barbara is survived by her two sons, William Neff and his wife, Kimberly, and Gregory Garwood, all of Aurora; three grandchildren, Chelsea Roy and her husband, Kaleb, of Nixa, Missouri, Wyatt Neff and his wife, Jacelyn, of Searcy, Arkansas and Jesse Neff of Aurora; two great-grandchildren, Finley and Karsyn Roy; one sister, Cindy Bell of Greenwood, Indiana; one niece, Christy Hall and one nephew, Joshua Bell, both of Greenwood, Indiana.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lizzie and one brother-in-law, Donald Bell.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora, Missouri.
Online condolences may be shared at www.craftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man accused of killing his children's mother indicted on murder charge
-
More Texas families withdraw from public schools as number of failing grades nearly double in some areas
-
Tyler police, other agencies negotiating with man who has a gun
-
Police ID fatal crash victim as Tyler man
-
Longtime rivals — Lions and Lobos — meet in Tyler; Joe Thompson honored