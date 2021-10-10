Barbara Eve Mattek
TYLER — Barbara Eve Mattek was born on January 13, 1950 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Tony and Mary Hamulka, who preceded her in death, along with her sister Marilyn. Barb was married to Paul Aaron Mattek on July 26, 1975 and, given his employment, they lived in various states before settling in the Austin, Texas area in 1984. For years they operated Paul’s Therapeutic Furniture Company, closing it in 2015 and then moving to Tyler to be closer to family. The Lord blessed Barb and Paul with two sons, Daniel and Phillip. Then the Lord blessed Barb with the most loving daughter-in-law Lacy, Phillip’s wife, along with two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Luke.
The Lord in His mercy and grace took Barb to be with Him on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1533 FM 346, Tyler, Texas 75703. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler.