Barbara Edwards
BEN WHEELER — Barbara Jean Stuart Edwards was born August 16th, 1933, in Kimball, NE, a daughter of the late Jess Linn Stuart and Carrie Viola Hiatt Stuart. Barbara’s life was filled with faith, family, and friends. Barbara was raised and attended school in Carpenter, WY until she married her husband in 1950, at which time she moved to Texas. Her greatest accomplishment was that of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She spent her years caring for her family and working on the family farm and ranch.
Mrs. Barbara Jean Edwards, age 87, of Ben Wheeler, TX passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 6, 2021, at her residence after a long and well lived life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Henry Clay “Jack” Edwards; one sister, Darlene McElrath, and one grandson Jamie McCallum.
Barbara is survived by seven children and their spouses, Rozanna McCallum (JR “Butch”), Helen Jean Diller (David), Ronald Jack Edwards, Nancy Stamper (Ronald), Donald Linn Edwards (Tracey), Joyce McDade, Kari Bowen (Rickey); 20 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter. She also leaves behind two sisters, Wilma Snyder (Ronald) and Norma Dike (Eddie); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Stanger Springs Community Church in Ben Wheeler, TX, with Pastor Larry Shackelford officiating. Burial will follow in the Prairie Springs Cemetery, Ben Wheeler, TX. Family and friends are invited to come and go for viewing from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home, Van.
Pallbearers will be: Donald Linn Edwards, James Prock, Johnathan Diller, Caleb Green, Lucas Edwards, Samuel Hartman, Malikai Rushmore, and Russell Bowen. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Kody Bowen, Nathan Diller and Brian Stamper.
