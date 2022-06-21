Barbara E. Hampton Galbreath
FRANKSTON — Barbara Ellen (Hampton) Galbreath, 75 of Frankston passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, June 17, 2022, after a long illness from COPD at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Palestine.
Her funeral will be at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2 p. m. with visitation of the family an hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Frankston City Cemetery.
She was born on February 25, 1947, in Shreveport, La. to Wade E. Hampton and Gracie (Locke) Hampton. She graduated in 1965 from Campbell HS in Honolulu, HI. She worked for Zale’s where she met and then married David Ray Galbreath on September 5, 1971. She was raised Southern Baptist.
Barbara graduated Phi Theta Kappa with a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Texas Tyler. She worked twenty years as the local family historian for the Tyler Public Library, a profession she loved well.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and her husband. She is survived by her son Derek Galbreath, daughters Ellen Durham and husband John and Tracy Young and husband Josh. Sisters, Marge Smith, Theresa Mullins, and brother Brian Hampton; 11 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers are Chance Dempsey, Andrew Smith, Michael Mullins, Alan Hampton, and Merrick Young. Honorary Pallbearers are Jacob Dempsey, Brian Hampton, Danielle Durham, and Jason Hosch.
Donations can be made in her honor to the National Genealogy Society or charity of choice.