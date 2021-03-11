Barbara (Crow) Williamson
FRANKSTON — Barbara (Crow) Williamson was born February 27, 1939 and entered eternal life on March 9, 2021. She was 82 years old. A memorial service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. Michael Paul Slayton and Blake Dover will officiate. Barbara loved traveling and dancing. She enjoyed decorating her home and was a fantastic hostess. She adored her family and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Crow and Nellie (Hall) Crow; and brother, J.D. Crow Jr. Barbara is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clifford Williamson of Frankston; daughters, Ginger Featherston and husband, Ricky of Ben Wheeler; and Lisa Merritt of Ferris; sons, Paul Merritt of Flint, Craig Williamson of Seagoville and Trent Williamson of Bullard. Her seven grandchildren Heather Slayton, Patrick Featherston, Joshua Slayton, Michael Slayton, David Featherston, Anthony Williamson and Joshua Merritt. Her siblings are Wanda Rankin of Seguin, Margie Hood and husband, Bobby of Rowlett, Jimmy Crow of Ennis, Elizabeth Hickman and husband, Winston of Sachse and Patricia Wilson of Rowlett. She is also survived by her 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
