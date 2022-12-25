Barbara Crawford
TYLER — Services for Barbara Doris Coates Crawford, 77, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00 am at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Colton Rudd officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Crawford passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 in Tyler. She was born July 20, 1945 in Beaumont to Guy Albert Coates and Doris Margaret Renken Coates.
Barbara was a devout Christian and member of Bethel Baptist Church in Tyler.
She graduated from Nederland High School in 1963 where her and Jack met. They were married in August of 1963 and she spent her life as a homemaker, her passion was her family. She loved to write poetry, watercolor painting, cooking for her family and hunting and fishing.
Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Guy Coates, Jr.; father, Guy Coates; and mother, Doris Margaret Coates.
She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Jack W. Crawford of 59 years of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, Ross and Tammy Rudd of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, James and Kandi Bussey of Tyler; son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Tina Crawford of Malakoff; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colton Rudd, Carson Rudd, Austin Bussey, Luke Swanson, Travis Perez and Chase Crawford.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 27, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).