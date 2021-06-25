Barbara Bishop Bain
TYLER — Barbara Bishop Bain, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday June 21, 2021 surrounded by family at her home in Tyler.
Barbara was born in June 1940, in Dodge City, Kansas to Raleigh Bishop and Ruth Sloan Bishop. A graduate of Memorial High School in Houston, she loved to play tennis. Barbara attended college at the University of Texas at Austin, and was introduced to a handsome young man by a mutual friend “because they were both so tall.” It was fate. Barbara and Jerry were married in April of 1962. Upon Jerry’s graduation from law school, they moved to Tyler in the summer of 1964 and shared 58 wonderful years together prior to Jerry’s passing in 2020.
Barbara will be remembered for her wonderful laughter and her willingness to lend a hand. Her kindness and welcoming, generous spirit will continue to bring warmth to those who knew her. Her dedication to family, faith and community were hallmarks of her character and set the example for those who loved her most. She was an active member of Christ Church, Episcopal where she served several terms on the vestry; was a member and director of the Altar Guild; and served on many of the church’s outreach ministries and youth programs. Barbara was a master gardener, who considered gardening an act of faith. Barbara’s sense of service also extended to the greater Tyler community where she was an active volunteer for Hospice of East Texas and a member of the Junior League of Tyler. Additionally, she donated her time and talents to The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, where she helped establish the annual Mah Jong for Memory fundraiser held in Tyler each July.
Blessed with a large, loving family, Barbara is survived by her children, Sherry Bain Agee (of Georgetown). Her husband Tim Agee and their children Blake & Tiffany. Denise Bain Graber (of Monticello, Minnesota). Her husband Bruce Graber and their children Mick & Rachel Jarrett, Whitney & Jaci Graber. Bruce Bain (of Tyler). His wife Martha and their children Thomas Morgan, Noah & Christian. Her sister in law Mary Bain (of Houston). Niece Linda Lyle (of Arizona). Her husband Larry & their son R.B. Niece Anne McClure (of Arizona). Her children Megan & Connor. Niece Sarah Lyle (of Washington). Her husband Steve and their children Dylan, Halle, Gabriel & Camryn. Nephew Scott Bishop (of McKinney). His wife Tami and their children Kathryn, Alden & Mia.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Barbara’s honor to:
The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Drive • Tyler, TX 75701, 903-509-8323; https://www.alzalliance.org. Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd • Tyler, TX 75701, 903-266-3400; https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/, or Christ Church, Episocpal outreach programs, 118 S Bois d Arc, Tyler TX 75702, 903-597-9854; https://www.christchurchtyler.org.