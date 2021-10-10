Barbara Ann Scannicchio
FLOWER MOUND — A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Ann (Kotary) Scannicchio, age 85 of Flower Mound, Texas, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindale, Texas with Father Carlos Piedrahita officiating. A Rosary will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. Entombment will follow the Mass at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. Barbara passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, in Flower Mound. She was born February 12, 1936, in Rodessa, Louisiana to the late Andrew Henry and Lenora (Rachal) Kotary. Barbara has lived in Flower Mound for the last 2 years and was previously a longtime resident of both Hideaway, Texas (26 years), and Snyder, Texas (20 years). Barbara lived much of her adult life as a loving homemaker and often enjoyed playing Bridge, sewing, working crossword and picture puzzles, knitting, and square dancing. A devout Catholic, Barbara was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindale, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Henry Scannicchio who she met in Baton Rouge, Louisianna and was married to for 64 years and sister, Marie Bezet. Barbara is survived by children, Jeff Scannicchio and wife, Michele of Flower Mound, Texas, and Dan Scannicchio and wife, Marla of Geismar, Louisiana; grandchildren, Alexis Scannicchio of Flower Mound, Texas; Kayla and Ellie Scannicchio of Geismar, Louisiana; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Barbara lived a blessed and fulfilling life, was a proud parent and grandmother, and will rest in eternal peace. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America www.dementiasociety.org