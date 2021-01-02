Barbara Ann Lucas Cade
CHANDLER — Service for Barbara Ann Lucas Cade will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Chandler City Cemetery, located at 620 Old Tyler Road in Chandler with Rev. Ingrid Akers of Lake Palestine United Methodist Church officiating, assisted by Rev. Dr. Orenthia Mason (CME Church). Rev. Charlotte Floyd of LPUMC and Mark Floyd will be providing the music tributes along with Nat Hart providing the Bagpipes.
Born to Ralph F. Lucas and Margaret C. Lucas (nee Gray) on 23 November 1949 in Omaha Nebraska. Barbara was the eldest of two sisters. Being a year older than her sister Judy, Barb was always the “one in charge.” Barbara attended grade school through high school in Omaha. Upon graduation from Omaha’s Benson High School in 1968, Barbara attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she took dual majors in English Literature and Spanish. During her college experience Barb found her calling with Campus Crusade for Christ. Upon graduation and following her strong Christian belief Barbara joined Campus Crusade where she remained for 6 years; working and teaching in the Colorado and Wyoming area. During her time with Crusade, she picked up a master’s degree in Theology. It was while in Campus Crusade that she would meet a young man from Chandler TX; Kenneth R. Cade. Upon finishing her mission work she returned to Omaha and was employed by Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company. The attraction, however, to Ken was strong and a few years later she married that man from Chandler TX. They married in Omaha, honeymooned in Hawaii and settled in Chandler. A career in education appealed to Barbara and she went back to school to pick up a master’s degree in English Literature. She found part time employment at Tyler Junior College and University of Texas at Tyler. Barb was employed full time by Texas College where she became a beloved professor of English Literature for twenty-six years. Once again, her interest in expanding her knowledge of literature was peaked and she decided to obtain a third master’s degree studying World Literature through the University of Glasgow, Scotland.
Barbara grew up attending First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ.) Following her move to Texas she joined The United Methodist Church in Chandler where she taught Sunday School, was in Chancel Choir and Hand Bell Choir. She and her husband became Missioners to help found Lake Palestine United Methodist Church. At LPUMC Barb taught Sunday School, was Chairperson of the Worship Committee for many years and other various committees as were needed by the congregation.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Cade, her sister and brother-in-law Judy and Randolph Garvin, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Junita and Charles Price, nephews, niece and grandnephews and nieces.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Garvin, Thomas Garvin, John Garvin, Randy Garvin, Charles Price, Juanita Price, Cheryl Price Choudhary and Vanessa Price.
Barbara’s life was spent in the service of her fellow man. She was a gentle soul and a kind heart. She kept her students, friends, pets and loved ones close to her heart. When Barb’s book of life was completed the last chapter read “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Memorials may be made to the Barbara Ann Lucas Cade Scholarship Fund at Texas Collage in Tyler, the SPCA or Lake Palestine United Methodist Church Building Fund. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
