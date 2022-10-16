Barbara Ann Johnson Bunch
TYLER — Services for Barbara Ann Johnson Bunch, “Grannie Annie,” will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas with Dr. Brandon Holiski and Dr. Bill Skaar officiating. Burial will be at Perrin Memorial Gardens in Perrin, Texas at 4 p.m. with Rev. Tony Garrett officiating. She was born December 28, in Perrin, Texas to “Luke” and Lois Johnson. “Reborn” on August 12, 1942. She went to her heavenly home on October 9, 2022.
Mrs. Bunch graduated from Perrin High School in 1948 after playing varsity volleyball for 4 years and softball at 2nd and 3rd base. She graduated with a degree in teaching from Texas Woman’s University in 1951. Barbara Ann began her teaching career in Crosbyton, Tx. She also taught in Dallas and Palmer before moving to Grand Prairie in 1963 where she taught for 25 years, 24 of those years spent in the same 5th grade classroom at Ben Milam Elementary from where she retired in 1990. During her years of teaching, she was twice selected as Teacher of the Year, one year competing against her two daughters who also taught in Grand Prairie. Mrs. Bunch served on many professional committees and worked to make the school district a better place. She held life memberships in Texas State Teacher’s Association and PTA.
For many years, she was an active member of First Baptist Church in Grand Prairie and sang with the Serendipity Singers. She was currently a member of Southern Oaks Baptist Church where she also sang with the My Tribute Choir. She was loved by her Sunday School class and many members of the congregation where she was well known as “Grannie Annie.”
Mrs. Bunch is survived by her loving family, including daughters, Margaret Annette Cook and husband, Vincent Cook, of Arlington Tx, Teresa Garrett and husband, Tony Garrett, of Tyler, Tx.; grandchildren, Kyle Terrell and wife, Heather, of Keller, Texas, Cpl. Kevin Terrell and wife, Katie, of Tacoma, Washington, Dr. Kollin Terrell and wife, Remey, of Arlington, Texas, and Taylor Garrett Rath and husband, Hunter Rath, of Flint, Texas; 5 great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7527 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Tx (www.hospiceofeasttexas.com).