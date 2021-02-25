Barbara Ann Diedrick
HURST — Barbara Ann (Seale) Diedrick went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born on January 29, 1935 in Honey Grove, TX to Staley Harvey and Edna Faye (Thompkins) Seale. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Eugene (Gene) Diedrick on November 25, 1952 in Texarkana, AR. The first time Gene saw her he told one of his teachers he was going to marry her although, according to Barbara it was highly scandalous because he was a couple years older. Together they created a close-knit family and a wonderful life full of love and support for one another, cherished friends, memorable trips, and multiple businesses spread across Honey Grove, Electra, Tyler, and Bedford, TX. Barbara was a florist shop owner, homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend to so many. She was beloved by anyone who knew her. She told the best stories, had the funniest sayings, and knew how to bring a smile to someone’s face while giving endlessly to make others happy.
Barbara loved her family, friends, competitive card games, birds, cooking, entertaining, holidays (especially Christmas), and taking care of those she loved.
Left to cherish her memories and wonderful life are her loving husband of 68 years, Robert E Diedrick of Hurst, TX; children, Donna Diedrick Head and husband Phil of Plano, TX and Didi Diedrick-Riley of Hurst, TX; grandchildren, Alex Head, Stali Allport and husband Tony, and Brett Riley and wife Lauren; great grandchildren, Rylee, Ryder, and Ryan Allport, Grace, and Blake Riley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Diedra Diedrick, and brother Wayne Seale.
A private family graveside service will be held in Honey Grove, on Saturday, at Oakwood Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com.
