Barbara Ann Couhig
TYLER — Barbara Ann Couhig, age 81, of Tyler, passed away on November 7, 2021. Barbara was born on October 26, 1940, in San Antonio, Texas, to Elliott and Mary Sitterle.
Growing up in San Antonio, Barbara graduated from Providence High School as a member of the Class off 1958. She married the love of her life, Johnny, in 1959, and they enjoyed 62 incredible years together. Barbara and Johnny traveled most of their adult life, living in many cities throughout the United States. Barbara loved to sew, bowl and golf. She raised three beautiful children. Upon retirement, she and Johnny moved to Tyler, Texas, where she enjoyed time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tyler, TX.
Barbara is survived by her husband, John H. Couhig, Jr.; children, John H. Couhig, III, and wife, Sherry of Floresville, TX, Cynthia McBee, and husband, Dale of Tyler, TX, and Patrick Couhig of Cleveland, TX; Grandchildren, John H. Couhig, IV, of Floresville, TX, Trent Couhig, and wife, Georgia, of Floresville, TX, and Katherine McBee of Nacogdoches, TX, Austin Couhig of Lubbock, TX, Kane Couhig, and Beaux Couhig, both of Cleveland, TX; Great-grandchildren, Myra Renee and Raina Leigh Couhig of Floresvillle, TX.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., with Rosary to follow. At Noon, Mass for Barbara will be held at the Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The family requested donations be made in Barbara’s honor to Choice Home Health and Hospice in lieu of flowers.