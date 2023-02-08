Barbara Ann Arnold
ARP — Graveside services for Barbara Ann Arnold, 84, Arp, will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Mason Cemetery in Arp with Bro. Tommy Harden officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, Texas.
Mrs. Arnold died, Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Arp, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born September 10, 1938 in Arp, Texas to the late Lester and Vivian Anderson. She was a lifelong resident of Arp and graduated from Arp High School in 1956. She was a member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church and had been since 1948. She attended Tyler Junior College and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1959. She married William “Richard” Arnold December 27, 1958 in Arp. She was an elementary school teacher in Manor, Texas for two years and taught 29 years for Arp ISD as a first-grade teacher. She retired from Arp ISD in 1995. She was loved by her students and when out shopping would usually run into a former student with them shouting “Hey Mrs. Barbara!” and were always excited to chat with her. She was very active in the Arp Volunteer Fire Department since 1968, along with her husband in many capacities, which included secretary/treasurer recently, before retiring from that position. Barbara also served on the board of directors of Mason Cemetery for many years retiring in 2021. She loved to paint with acrylics of which family members/friends have many of her paintings and holiday cutouts they cherish to this day. In addition, she and her husband raised cattle. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother lovingly known as “Nana” by her family.
Besides her parents and in-laws, Loys and Clara Arnold, Mrs. Arnold was preceded in death by her husband, William Richard Arnold, daughter, Ann Arnold, sister, Dixie Dillard, sister-in-law Lee Arnold and three brothers-in-law, Dr. Baker Pattillo, James W. Arnold and Dr. Paul Arnold.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Suzanne Arnold of Troup and Mack and Kim Arnold of Arp: one sister, Janice Pattillo of Nacogdoches; one sister-in-law, Bess Arnold of Tyler; four grandchildren Scott Arnold (Jean) of Tyler, Lauren Arnold of Arp, Matthew (Nancy) Arnold of Arp and Hunter Arnold of Tyler. She is a survived by six great grandchildren - Emori Greenhouse, Elaina Vaughn, Hayven Arnold, Hayzlee Arnold and Drew Arnold with Knox Arnold due any day. Also, survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Scott Arnold, Matthew Arnold, Hunter Arnold, Phil Russell, Neal Maynard and Kyle Waldron.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Arp Volunteer Fire Department past and present.
A special thanks to Hospice of East Texas along with her hospice nurse, Tabatha Phillips. Barbara loved her home visits each week that began last May. Tabatha made her feel so special, as if she were her only patient. A definite bright spot for Barbara each week! Thank you Tabatha!
Donations in memory of Barbara can be made to any charitable organization of your choice.