Barbara Alice Sheldon
FLINT — Barbara Alice (Wright) Sheldon, of Flint, went to be in the arms of Jesus, Monday May 3rd of 2021. She was born to the late Walter Wright and Alice Michaelsen Wright on September 21, 1937. She grew up in West Hempstead, New York in a Christian home where her relationship with the Lord flourished. She immersed herself in Franklin Ave Baptist Church in Melverne, NY where she developed lifelong friends that she cherished until her final days and met her loving husband of 63 years.
Barbara was blessed with a large and loving family. She married the love of her life, Robert Archer Sheldon November 15th, 1958. She was a devoted wife and mother as she raised their three beautiful children with love, selflessness, patience, grace, and humility.
After moving to Texas in 1977, she resided in Tyler with her family until her call for home. She was a strong advocate for the unborn and volunteered countless hours for Living Alternatives and the community crisis pregnancy center, providing women with a hope that would go beyond their choice for abortion.
She was kind and soft spoken, she adored her grandchildren, pastries, game nights with her friends, spending time at home and traveling with her husband. She dedicated her life to Jesus and her family. A wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones on this side of eternity, but we are given great hope that we will see her again in her new body and are reminded that her spirit lives on in each of us.
We are thankful for Jesus’ precious love and His promise of heaven for those who believe in Him. Her faith is now sight. We will forever hold her dear in our hearts and rejoice that she is dancing and praising Jesus and that her health is forever restored.
We will celebrate her life and the joy she brought to each of us on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 at Lago Del Pino. Clyde Powell will officiate along with sharing from the family followed by a gathering of those whom would like to celebrate Barbara.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert Archer Sheldon; her daughters Bonnie Klaassen, husband Craig Klaassen and Beth Moore, her son Brett Sheldon, wife Mary Kay Sheldon; her grandchildren Brittany Windsor, husband Todd, Callie Bohl, husband Troy, BaylieSilvertooth, husband Toby, Canaan Klaassen, wife Whitney. Zachary Sheldon, Storey Sheldon, Carson Sheldon, Cameron Moore, Macy Moore, and Riley Moore; as well as her 10 great grandchildren and many other loved cousins, nieces, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to be made to Living Alternatives or a charity of your choice.