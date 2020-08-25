Bailie Renee Phillips

Bailie loved so many, but was loved by so many more. Her gorgeous smile was a resemblance of her radiant heart and kind soul. Bailie never met a stranger and always saw the best in everyone. She was a graduate of Van High School on June 5, 2020, a proud member of the FFA and loved all animals, especially her canine companion R.J. Bailie was excited and ready to begin her college journey, she always said she wanted to be a vet tech her entire life, but decided to become a dog trainer after graduating. She was considered a ‘tom boy’ and enjoyed living a country lifestyle. If she wasn’t riding her dad’s four-wheeler or swimming, she was always listening to music and talking to her friends. Bailie’s smile is carried on in the hearts of those who knew her, for she will be dearly missed and cherished forever.
Bailie is survived by her mother Misty Dorsey and father Ethmar Dorsey; brother Memphis Dorsey; grandmother Essie Tutt; grandparents Joyce Phillips, James Phillips, Sr., and Jacqulyn and John Erwin; uncles, Dusty (Ashley) Phillips, Chris (Tiffini) Phillips, and James Phillips, Jr.; aunts Stacie Phillips and Yolanda Harrison; cousin Haley (Barret) Stanberry; close friends Kailey Green, Cheyenne Gideon, and Adam Way; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
A time of visitation for Bailie will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, 12053 State Highway 64 W, Tyler, Texas 75704. Followed by a celebration of Bailie’s life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.