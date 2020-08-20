Baby Ruth Cuba
BIG SANDY — Funeral Services for Baby Ruth Cuba 79, Big Sandy, will be Saturday, August 22, at 1PM at Jarvis College, Hawkins, TX.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements.
She was born, October 4, 1940, in Lindale. She died, August 16, in Athens.
Visitation Friday, August 21, 1 until 6, at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80, west Gladewater.

Tags

Recommended for you