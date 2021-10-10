B. N. (Mac) McGraw
WHITEHOUSE — Braxton Nelson McGraw (Mac), 87, of Whitehouse, died Friday, October 1, 2021.
He was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Evans C. McGraw and Straughn Nelson McGraw.
He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BA in Radio Arts in 1955 and received his MBA Degree from the University of Louisville in 1972.
He spent his career working for General Electric, Amana, and Trane. He wrote textbooks and taught students in the field of Heating and Air Conditioning. He retired from Trane in 1992 then continued for several years traveling and teaching throughout the United States on subjects of electricity, refrigeration and computers. He had also been an Adjunct Professor at LeTourneau, in Longview, teaching business classes.
He was a commercial pilot licensed to fly single engine aircraft and hot air balloons. He was also an instructor in hot air balloon flying, owned his own balloon and flew in competitive races and also became a judge in the US National competitions. He loved to tell stories from his ballooning days.
He was an active member of the Tyler Amateur Radio Club and being a part of the Ham Radio community , a 50+ year Mason, and Member of St. Francis Episcopal Church. His hobbies included N scale Model Railroading, golfing and Rving. His RV days allowed him and his wife to enjoy traveling, sightseeing in Alaska, the Baja and other places in the US. They were members of Lake Country RV club and enjoyed monthly outings with that group.
He is survived by his wife, Jewel, three daughters Frances McGraw, Andrea Flinchum (Robert), and Paige Joyner (David), 2 granddaughters, and cousins Nelson Britt (Sue), and Mary Louise Fletcher.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church or Hospice of East Texas.