Ava Bass Ashby
TYLER — Ava (Bass) Ashby entered into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on the morning of January 4, 2023. A service to celebrate Ava’s life will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Bro. Lee Poe officiating. Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery in Troup under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home. Visitation will be held in the chapel at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Ava was born to Rev. E.L. Jack and Opal Bass on April 21,1942 in Paducah, Texas. She attended Troup schools until her graduation in 1960. It was then she earned a degree from Tyler Junior College and soon married her best friend and high school sweetheart, John Ashby. The majority of her career was spent in medical insurance where she was loyal and dedicated to all employers. During her 30+ years at DeHaven Eye Clinic, Ava received the prestigious Pinnacle Award presented to her by the American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators for her dedication to eliminate abusive billing practices and maintain compliance with government regulations. Whether it was singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, or simply lending a helping hand, Ava served the Lord wholeheartedly at both First Baptist Church, Troup and Green Acres Baptist Church, Tyler. As shared by a dear friend, “She invested so much into the family she loved, and her love for Jesus was always evident in the way she loved others.” While she will be well remembered for her beauty, grace, and contagious smile, her thoughtfulness of others will never be forgotten. Ava always claimed her greatest blessings were her two girls. That is, until she had grandkids. They were truly the apples of her eye; she never missed an opportunity to attend any of their events. She is survived by her loving husband, John Ashby, of Tyler as well as her daughters and sons-in-law Darla and Randy Childress of Tyler and Paula and Greg Evans of Arp. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Kyle Childress, Grant Childress, Drew and Madison Evans, and Haley and Rob Fenley. Although Maddox Evans will not have the blessing of remembering his ‘Honey’ on this earth, she could not have been prouder of her great grandson. She is also survived by her sister Charlotte Keasler (Charles) of Ennis, sister Sybil Kleam of LIndale, sister Marilyn Wilson (Kirk) of Tyler, and brother Lynn Bass of Whitehouse as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Celebration Class. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute, Christus TMF Foundation, 100 E. Ferguson Suite 800, Tyler, TX 75702.