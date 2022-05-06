Austin Jay Small
TYLER — Austin Jay Small, age 77, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Jay was born on Saturday, November 4, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jay proudly served in Vietnam from 1969 -1970, the US ARMY - Armored Division, and was a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars (one with a V) recipient. He remained in active reserves for many years, and was a loyal member of the Masonic Lodge St. John’s No. 53 Tyler, with the title of a Master Mason. Jay also served as a member of the Sharon Shrine Temple Oriental Band of Tyler, Texas, and retired from Kelly Springfield as a Master Electrician in November 2000. Dad enjoyed watching classic western shows, listening to old school country and gospel music, and sitting outside. Being from Indianapolis, he loved all open wheel and dirt track racing. Jay spent many hours at race tracks with family through the years. Your kind and gentle soul is finally at Peace... We love you.
Jay is survived by his 4 (sometimes annoying) children, Michele (Malcolm) Goforth, Carla (Ron) Marshall, Amy Jordan, and Joey Small; brothers, Rex, Vaughn, Steve, and Rick; sisters, Anita, Karol, and Trudy; numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Jay is preceded in death by parents, Mervin and Lova Small; wife, Lee McIntyre Small; and brother, Randy Small.
Contributions in Jay’s memory may be made to Sharon Shriners, 10027 SH 31 East, Tyler, Texas 75705 US; and Shriners Burn Hospital Transportation Fund (Jay Small), Galveston, Texas.
A military graveside service for Jay will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, with Military Honors and Masonic Send Off to follow the service.