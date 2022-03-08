Audrey Killmon
CUMMING, GA — Audrey Buffkin Killmon died on March 4, 2022. She was born in Mullins, SC on October 24, 1935, to parents, Louise, and Buddy Buffkin.
Audrey and her husband, Richard L. Killmon, were married for 68 years. They relocated to Tyler, TX in 1981. In Tyler, Audrey was employed in human resources by Aetna Healthplans where she remained for 17 years until her retirement. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Tyler. In 2009 the Killmons moved to Cumming, GA and became members of Johns Creek Baptist Church. Audrey was also an avid sports fan, which gave her much pleasure during her life.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Beth Clanton and daughter, Janet Killmon. Survivors are her husband; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Al Harmeier of Dunwoody, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Rich and Daisy Killmon of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Emily Scott and Andrew Harmeier; great-grandchild, Walker George Scott.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2:00PM at Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta, GA. with a visitation from 1:00PM until the time of the service.
The family requests that any donations be made to First Baptist Church, Tyler, TX or Johns Creek Baptist Church, Alpharetta.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.