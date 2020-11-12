Audrey Gambill Doggett

Audrey was born December 3, 1933 to Grace Smith and Alvin Wesley Gambill in Snow Hill, Arkansas. Audrey graduated from Carlisle HIgh School, Tyler Commercial College and Stephen F Austin with a teaching degree. She received her Masters Degree from UT Tyler. Billy Jack Doggett and Audrey met on a blind date and were married March 10, 1961 in Tyler. Together they loved to host friends at their home, attend church gatherings, volunteer, travel, play tennis and enjoy sporting events and TJC Theatrical productions.
Audrey worked at Tyler Junior College from 1957 to 1964 and later taught 2nd grade at Birdwell Elementary in Tyler. She loved children and was a well loved teacher and mentor to many who knew her.
Audrey was a faithful member of the Glenwood Church of Christ for almost 40 years where she was active in Children’s Sunday School, Ladies’ Bible Class and Senior’s ministry.
Audrey served for Meals on Wheels many years and often took her granddaughters with her for deliveries. The Salvation Army was close to Audrey’s heart in recent years. She loved working with the Women’s Auxiliary at the Garage Sale and helping with the Angel Tree during Christmas.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Doggett, her parents Alvin & Grace Gambill; brothers Victor Gambill and wife Virginia, Carl “Buddy” Gambill and Wesley Gambill, her father-in-law Marvin Lee Doggett and mother-in-law Avis Wagstaff Doggett and her brother-in-law Jimmy Doggett.
She is survived by her loving family including daughter Beverly & husband Brad Allen of Canton; granddaughters Jessika Allen of Dallas and Madison Allen of Abilene; sister-in-law Madeleine Gambill; niece Suzanne Anderson, niece Karon Norment and husband Matthew of San Antonio, nephew Victor “Bubba” Gambill and wife Margaret, niece DeeDee Martini and husband Alan and many more relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Canton Oaks Assisted Living staff and Caring Hearts Hospice who took such wonderful care of Audie these many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army of Texas salvationarmytexas.org/tyler or Camp Deer Run campdeerrun.com/donate/memorial.