Aubrey Fisk
MINEOLA — Deacon Aubrey Fisk, age 85, of Mineola, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, in Tyler. He was born on July 9, 1936, in Mobeetie, Texas, to the late Gerald Fisk and Fannie Pannel Fisk.
Aubrey was an ordained permanent deacon with the Catholic Diocese of Tyler and served 20 years as a deacon for St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Mineola. He served on the Bishop’s Christian Initiation Team and the Mineola Ministerial Alliance. He taught RCIA for eighteen years and served on the board of directors of the Lake Country Playhouse and performed in many of its plays.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Fannie (Pannel) Fisk.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Fisk, of Mineola; sons Kevin Fisk of Dallas and Kurt Fisk and his wife, Dianna, of North Richland Hills; daughter Kim Newbrough and her husband, Jake, of Rowlett; five grandchildren, Stephanie Frei, Ashley Westmoreland, Justin Fisk, Nathan Flach, and Natasha Holvey; ten great grandchildren, Matthew, Phoebe, Emerson, Jase, Kane, Aubrey, Ariel, Andrea, Hudson, and Hemsworth.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Beaty Funeral Home, 5320 S. State Hwy. 37, Mineola, TX 75773. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 203 Meadowbrook Dr.,Mineola, Texas 75773 at 11:00 am, with the Most Rev. Bishop Joseph Strickland the principal celebrant. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Mineola.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the Catholic Charity of your choice.