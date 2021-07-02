Aubrey Earl Hamilton
TYLER — TSGT Aubrey Earl Hamilton, 92, passed away on June 30, 2021 in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was born on July 14, 1928 in Franklin County, Texas to Earl T. and Elma (Ricks) Hamilton.
Aubrey grew up and attended school in Mount Vernon until being drafted into the US Army serving in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return from Korea he joined the US Air Force where he had a 23 year career, serving in the Vietnam War and retiring in 1970 as a Tech Sergeant. He then began a career in manufacturing working for General Electric which later became Trane Technologies retiring in 1988 after 16 years of service.
Aubrey retired back home to Mount Vernon in 1988 and lived on his family farm until 2003 when they moved back to Tyler. He was a member of Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge #691 A.F. & A.M., and Greenwood Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Earl & Elma Hamilton; son, Charles Hamilton; four brothers and sisters, Hogan Hamilton, Eppie Harris, Eleanor Pryor and Robert Hamilton.
Aubrey leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Jo Dell (Whitworth) Hamilton of Tyler; daughter, Sandra Harper and husband, Charles of Tyler; three sons, Shane Thedford and wife, Roxanna of Mt. Vernon, Donnie Thedford and wife, Carla of Tyler and Randy Thedford of Tyler; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services with full military honors and masonic graveside rites will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00AM at Old Saltillo Cemetery in Saltillo, Texas.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.