Aubrey Downing Keith
HIDEAWAY — A celebration of life service for Aubrey Downing Keith, 84, of Hideaway, TX will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX with the Rev. Nick Sholars officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm directly before the service. After a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia, Aubrey passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2023, with his wife Carole by his side. Burial will be at Harris Creek Cemetery in Winona, TX. Aubrey was born June 28, 1939, in Winona, TX to Aubrey and Helen Keith. At two years of age his family moved to Dallas, TX where he graduated from Sunset High School in 1957. Upon graduation he served in the United States Coast Guard. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in accounting in 1963 from the University of Texas at Arlington. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1972. Aubrey’s early professional career was in the oil and gas industry with employment in Dallas, Brownsville, and Amarillo, TX. His entrepreneurial spirit was always present. He owned numerous restaurants, and in 1983, he purchased Grace Healthcare Services in Jacksonville, TX. After moving to Hideaway, TX in 1990, he acquired a home health agency changing the name to Grace Visiting Nurses and relocating the agency to Jacksonville. In 2017, Aubrey sold both businesses and retired. Aubrey enjoyed many sports, and he loved being outdoors with his family participating in golf, snow skiing, sailing, running, and tennis. He and Carole often traveled alone or with friends playing many well-known golf courses. Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Helen Keith, and his sister Zeyphene McMackin. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole; son, Brian Keith of Hideaway, TX; daughter, Carrie Provinsal of Lansing, Michigan; 2 grandsons, Tyler Provinsal of Hideaway, TX, and George Provinsal of Lansing, Michigan; sister, Bailey Sue Marland of Spring, TX; four nephews and one niece. Aubrey’s family would like to thank all the nurses and aides from The Hospice of East Texas for their loving care, especially Stacey, Joyce, and Jackie. They would also like to thank caregivers Tameka and Tawatha of Living Angels for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 or the charity of your choice.