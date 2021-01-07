Aubrey Donald Standley
JACKSONVILLE — A service for Don Standley is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin a 1 o’clock. Jacob Fitzgerald will be officiating. He will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens.
Don was born September 27, 1926 to Grover and Bertha (Breeze) Standley and entered eternal life on January 5, 2021. He was 94 years old.
Don was a Methodist. He worked for Southland Paper Company. He loved bowling. Don also enjoyed working in his garden, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carolyn Conn; sisters, Lucille Sullivan and Pat Richardson and brothers, Onley Standley and James Standley.
Don is survived by his wife of 74 years, Stella Standley of Jacksonville; daughter, Linda Burns and husband Tommy of Jacksonville and sister, Betty Travathan of North Shore. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Jeff Burns and wife Leann, Tammy Handcock and husband Jowell, Brandi Whitehead and husband B.J., Kevin Conn and wife DeeDee, Robert Conn and wife Shelly; 16 great-grandchildren Brittany, Jesica, Kristian, Sam, Martin, Heath, Hunter, Haley, Gracie, Lanie, Chloe, Cody, Kelsie, Ashlin, Claire, Levi and Carley; 7 great-great-grandchildren, nMacie, Lilly, Adaleigh, Brock, Aubrey, Hayden and Kenzie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
