Artie Mae Lowthorp

Burial under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Artie passed away on November 25, 2020 in Tyler.
Artie was born December 28, 1919, in Tyler to the late
Fisher M and Essie Brown Jones of Tyler. She graduated from Tyler High School.
Artie married Tommy Lowthorp on January 7, 1949. A lifelong resident of Tyler, Artie was a loving and caring mother, and housewife. She was a licensed beautician for many years working from her own privately owned beauty shop. Both she and Tommy enjoyed RVing, traveling and sightseeing around the U.S., fishing, retirement, and especially loved being with her family. Artie hardly ever met a stranger, always enjoying interacting with others and bringing her own style of levity to a conversation. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Tyler. She had also enjoyed doing volunteer work for the Tyler Chamber of Commerce for several years and First Baptist Church -Tyler. She set a daily example for her family and friends of her Christian faith.
Artie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Tommy Lowthorp.
Artie is survived by her two sons, Mark Lowthorp and wife Joan of Tyler, TX; Larry Lowthorp and wife Susan of Longview, TX; five grandchildren and spouses Nathan Lowthorp and wife Brooke of Bedford, TX; Travis Lowthorp and wife Aimee of Tyler, TX; Lindsey Medina and husband Anghelov of Richmond, TX; Amy White and husband Quinton of Burleson TX; and Lance Lowthorp of Weatherford, TX; four great-grandchildren, Addison and Preston Lowthorp, Anthony and Christian Medina, and Ayden White.
If desired, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Tyler, 301 W. Ferguson, Tyler TX 75702.
The family would like to express our thanks to the staff of Meadow Lake Senior Living, Skilled Nursing and Heart 2 Heart Hospice for their concern, love and care of Artie.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.