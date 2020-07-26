Arthur Roby Hadden, Sr.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE — Judge Arthur Roby Hadden, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, with Pastor Shane Barnes of Grace Community Church officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Roby was born February 13, 1929, in San Antonio, Texas, the youngest of eight children, to Will Alexander Hadden and Kathleen Cranston Westerman. One year later, the family moved to Fort Stockton, Texas, where they were ever-present members of the First Presbyterian Church, and where his father practiced law for over 50 years and his mother ran a bookstore in the historic building known as the Grey Mule Saloon. Growing up in West Texas, Roby developed strong family values, a deep love for the outdoors, and lifelong friendships. As a youth he spent his days swimming, riding his bike, going to church, catching horny toads, and exploring the vast West Texas mesas near his home. On Sundays and throughout the summer, the family would travel to see his grandparents in nearby Balmorhea where he would fish, swim, and take naps on the porch.
Roby graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1947 where he was a four-year letterman in three sports, played tenor saxophone, and was the senior class president. After a year at the Schreiner Institute in Kerrville, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, receiving his BBA degree in 1952. During the Korean War he served in the United States Air Force for two years on active duty and three years on reserve status, attaining the rank of Captain. He returned to the University of Texas and graduated from the School of Law in 1957, receiving his law degree and law license.
While in law school he met and married the love of his life, Marellyn Denton, of Waco. Soon after, Roby accepted a position at the Ramey law firm in Tyler, beginning 51 years in the legal profession.
In 1969 he was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, serving in this position until 1977. He then maintained a private practice until his 1994 election to the Texas Twelfth Court of Appeals, serving as justice for 6 years. Thereafter, he served as visiting judge on the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas and the Seventh Court of Appeals in Texarkana. He later became a contract attorney in the Wilson Law Firm of Tyler and retired in 2008. Roby was involved in many civic and legal organizations in Tyler, including past president of the Smith County Bar Association.
Roby and Marellyn raised four children in Tyler, instilling in them the same core Christian values taught by their parents. They were founding members of Grace Community Church of Tyler, remaining active for over fifty years. Leading and participating in Bible study groups and ministries kept them focused on God’s promise for their
