Arthur James Elchek
TYLER — Arthur J. Elchek (Art) of Tyler, TX. Formerly of Richfield, MN; Died 1 week before his 97th birthday. Art served honorably in WWII and the Korean War. He graduated from Drake University with a focus on broadcasting and sociology. Art enjoyed solving problems and teaching in his careers at Ray M. Welter, GE, and Trane. His greatest legacy is how he shared his experiences about growing up during the depression and serving in WWII through his memoirs, short newspaper essays, interview for Library of Congress, and many lectures. He was honored to participate in Brookshire’s Heroes Flight to Washington DC. and Gary Sinise’s Soaring Valor to New Orleans.
Art was preceded in death by wife (June). He is survived by daughter, Beth Elchek LaVelle; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; son, Jim Elchek; best friend, the honorable David Sam; many friends and wonderful neighbors; and wife of 44 years, Arlyss. No services will be held. Art will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Our special thanks to: Barbara and Curt Copeland, Peter Kuczkowski, Angie Whitehead, Maggie Edwards, Valerie Peace, Rich Lottmann, the entire staff of the South Broadway VA Clinic, Atria Willow Park/Briarcliff, Rice Road Brookshire’s, the Tara’s at Broadway SouthSide Bank, Sarah at VisionWorks, Dr. Phyllis Trotter, and his favorite restaurants, Little Italy and McAlister’s. Memorials preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Gary Sinise Foundation.