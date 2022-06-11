Arthur Bond Wilkirson, Jr.
Art Wilkirson, age 93, left this worldly realm and ran into the open arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday morning, May 29, 2022 with his family around him. Art was born in Denton, TX on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1929. He was the only child of Madeline “Mattie” Rose Davis and Arthur B. Wilkirson.
Art attended Denton Public Schools, graduating in 1946. He attended North Texas State Teachers College (now the University of North Texas) for 2 years before enlisting in the U.S.Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, CA, he attended submarine school in New London, CT, radio school in Norfolk, VA, and sonar school in Key West, FL before being assigned to the USS Sea Leopard (SS483) in Key West, FL. As a 2nd Class Radioman, Art assisted in patrols in the Gulf of Mexico, south Caribbean, eastern seaboard to Iceland and then a “goodwill” trip to Toulan, France and Naples, Italy. After his service, he was honorably discharged in June 1952, at New London, CT. He then returned to North Texas and received his BS degree in industrial arts in 1955.
Art joined Cities Service Oil Co. in Bartlesville, OK as a geophysical draftsman for 3 months before starting a long and productive career as a Landman. In 1959, Art transferred to Jackson, MS to acquire oil and gas leases in the southern region. After a breakup of the Bell System in the early 1980’s, Art joined AT&T and assisted others in acquiring right of way for the first major fiber optic trunk line in the US from Miami, FL to Chicago, IL. After this completion, he remained in right of way business, either in fiber optic right of ways, major pipelines or overhead power lines in nearly all states east of the MS.
Art is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kathleen Davis Wilkirson, of Tyler, TX; his son James (Jim) Arthur Wilkirson, with his wife Audrey, and their children Clarke, Hunter and Fran, of Jackson, MS; his daughter, Leslie Jean Wilkirson, of Shreveport, LA; also, Neil Davis of San Antonio, TX with his daughter Maryn of Tyler, TX; and Heather Davis Matas, with her husband Kobi, and their children Eitan and Eyal, of The Woodlands, TX; and Matt Davis, with his wife Ashley, and son Wright, of Salt Lake City, UT. He was predeceased by his parents and former wife Jean Sain, of Jackson, MS.
Art loved the outdoors, was an avid sportsman, proficient in hunting and fishing and a 25+ year member of 10-Point Hunting Club in Issaquena County, MS. He excelled in the game of golf and enjoyed the beach, gardening and birding. He faithfully served many organizations throughout his life, namely the residential board of Holy Angels in Shreveport, LA, which is a school for God’s special children and where his daughter resides; MS Association of Petroleum Landmen, American Association of Petroleum Landmen (CPL564), Ducks Unlimited, and The Audubon Society. A former trustee of Galloway Memorial UMC in Jackson, MS, he was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and a member of the David Cannon Sunday School Class. Per Art’s request, memorials may be made to Holy Angels Residential Facility, 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106. A memorial service celebrating Art’s life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2 pm in the Galilee Room at Green Acres Baptist Church, Tyler, Texas 75701.