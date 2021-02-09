Arnold L Young
DALLAS — Private- Immediate Family Only-Funeral Services: 11am, Wed., Feb 10, 2021, Prairie Creek CME Church, 200 VZC County Rd 4908, Graveside Immediately following Funeral Service is Open to the Public at Prairie Creek Cemetery-VZC County Rd 4211 both in Ben Wheeler, TX 75754. Visitation: 1-6pm, Tues., Feb 9, 2021, Black and Clark Funeral Home-2517 E. Illinois Ave-Dallas, TX 75216

