Arnold Dean Ables
TYLER — Services for Arnold Dean Ables, 92, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Jay Lockhart officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Ables passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Tyler. He was born December 1, 1930 in Hopkins County to Xerxes Ables and Lillian McKinney Ables.
Arnold was a member of West Erwin Street Church of Christ in Tyler. He started Ables Land Inc. in Tyler in 1963 and retired in 1995.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Agnes Ables; sons, Rickey (Ilene) Ables and Gary (Julie) Ables; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tim Ables, Jeremy Ables, Chris Ables, Cody Ables, and Cameron Ables.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).