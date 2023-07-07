Arne E. Nelson
TYLER, TEXAS — Arne E. Nelson of rural Tyler died June 19. He had turned 75 on June 7.
Arne spent his boyhood in Iowa and moved with his family to Omaha, Neb., in 1959. There he graduated from high school. He went on to graduate from Wayne State College, where he was active in theater, especially summer stock productions.
He taught several years in Nebraska. He married in 1969, and was father to two daughters.
After his divorce in the 1980s, he moved to Tyler.
He bred and sold dogs, mostly poodles, and worked at various jobs. He was active in the theater community.
He was preceded in death by parents and grandparents. He leaves his daughters and their husbands, three grandsons, a granddaughter, plus his brother and sister.
The family would like to thank Larry Teeters for helping Arne in his final illness.
Cremation. No local service planned.
Arne spent his boyhood in Iowa and moved with his family to Omaha, Neb., in 1959. There he graduated from high school. He went on to graduate from Wayne State College, where he was active in theater, especially summer stock productions.
He taught several years in Nebraska. He married in 1969, and was father to two daughters.
After his divorce in the 1980s, he moved to Tyler.
He bred and sold dogs, mostly poodles, and worked at various jobs. He was active in the theater community.
He was preceded in death by parents and grandparents. He leaves his daughters and their husbands, three grandsons, a granddaughter, plus his brother and sister.
The family would like to thank Larry Teeters for helping Arne in his final illness.
Cremation. No local service planned.