Arlyss Engle Elchek
TYLER — Arlyss Engle Elchek (92) of Tyler, formerly of Des Moines, IA, and Richfield, MN. She was a skilled artist taking classes in Fine Arts at Drake University. Arlyss was known for her precision and financial expertise. She worked at Banker’s Life in Human Resources in her early years, then spent the rest of her career at Plain Talk Publishing in Des Moines, ending in top management. An early supporter of computers and technology, Arlyss also loved deep conversations, reading, skiing, knitting, art, and spending time with her family and best friend, Rose Houston. Arlyss was preceded in death by Art, her husband of 44 years. Arlyss is buried at Tyler Memorial Cemetery and Mausoleum. Her stepdaughter, Beth, sends special recognition and thanks to: Barbara and Curt Copeland, Angie Whitehead, Maggie Edwards, Valerie Peace, Rich Lottmann, neighbors Jenn H. and Caryl W., Craig’s Pharmacy, and the entire teams of Briarcliff and Hospice of East Texas. Memorial preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.