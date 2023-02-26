Arlene B. Mason Roberts
TYLER, TEXAS — Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Arlene B. (Mason) Roberts passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2023. She was born in Bath, Maine, on October 21st, 1940, to Mary and Arthur Mason, and Arlene was the second of five children. Her father was in the Air Force which allowed her family to live all over the US, England, and Wales. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1959. Arlene met the love of her life Ted Roberts in 1987. Two years later, they married in a small ceremony surrounded by all the people they love.
Arlene was the Court Coordinator for the Smith County Court for 18 years before retiring in 1999. Arlene and Ted spent many years of their retirement traveling across America. Arlene had so many different interests. Besides traveling, she loved to bake, knit, sew, read, and tap dance. But Arlene’s favorite pastime was being with her family and friends. Arlene knew how to make every person she met feel special. She loved to celebrate people, sending many birthday cards throughout the years. Arlene also loved celebrating all holidays, especially Christmas, and her decorating reflected that. She also made delicious fudge and cookies!
Arlene was a kind-hearted woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. She was an active member at Pollard United Methodist Church. She greatly enjoyed her Bible Study group, Sunday School, and mission trips.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and son, Daniel Earl Calvery. Arlene is survived by her beloved husband Ted Roberts of 34 years, daughter Dianna Head, stepchildren Jim Roberts and Jennifer Hull, and grandchildren: Jessica Ray (Dane Hopkins), Lindsey Van Zant (Marc Van Zant), Connor Hull, Flynn Roberts, Klein Hull, and Ellington Hull. Arlene is also survived by three great grandchildren: Nicholas Hopkins, James Hopkins, and Atlas Van Zant, three sisters: Mildred Ruppel, Virginia Garcia, and Pam Stout, and brother Buster Mason. Arlene is also loved and will be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial is planned for March 5th, 2023, at 3pm at Pollard United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County or Hospice of East Texas.