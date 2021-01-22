Archie (Preacher) Sanford
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Archie E. Sanford 82, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2021, 1:00 p.m. in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. with Rev. Demtrius Jett serving as eulogist. (FACIAL MASK ARE REQUIRED) Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Sanford was born July 23, 1938 and made his transition on January 8, 2021.

