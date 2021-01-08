Ara Jane Henderson
FRANKSTON — Graveside service for Ara Jane Henderson, 80, Frankston, will be 11:00am, Saturday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Pastor Alice Cumby, officiating. Mrs. Henderson transitioned December 28, 2020 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.
She was born in Larue, Texas on September 22, 1940 to Annie Cumby Hambrick and Oy McKenzie. She grew up in the Larue area. She married Willie V. Henderson and they made their home in Frankston, TX. She had three children; Willie Earl Henderson, Shirley Faye Wagoner, both of Frankston; and Anthony Lee Henderson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Ara Jane took great pride in her cooking and hospitality toward others. She worked for many of years, cooking for the community at Lake Trail Restaurant, Brenda’s Country Kitchen, and several other restaurants in the area. Those who experienced Ara Jane’s cooking and her sharp wit were friends for life.
Ara Jane was a faithful member and church mother at Faith Temple House of Deliverance Church in Frankston. She lived her faith in Jesus Christ through her actions and the way she lived her life. Ara Jane was not afraid to speak truth into a situation and did so out of a deep love and care for the church, her family, and her friends.
Ara Jane was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda Kay Simmons and Bobbie Nell Ray; and brothers, Charles McKenzie and Ozell Hambrick.
She is survived by her children; sisters Jessie Nell Moore, of Tyler, Ouida McGee, of Michigan, Jerry Miller of Palestine, Willie Nell Breedlove of Grand Prairie, Sarah Ray and Annie Ray, both of Athens; brothers, Henry McKenzie, of Tyler, Larry McKenzie and Lenard McKenzie, both of Arizona, Ronald McKenzie, of Allen, Bobby McKenzie, of California, John Earl Hambrick, and Russell Kent Hambrick, both of Athens; grandchildren Carlos Henderson, of Brownsboro, Patrick Henderson, of Pittsburg, Dedrick Henderson, of Tyler, Seanna Henderson, of Athens, Timothy Wagoner of Jacksonville; several great-grandchildren, and a host of cherished family and friends.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Winona church shooting survivor stable in ICU; community prays, sets up fundraiser
-
NET Health to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics
-
Gohmert reacts to attack on U.S. Capitol
-
Christus Trinity Clinic prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for people 65 and up, those with chronic conditions
-
Tyler police investigating shooting of teen