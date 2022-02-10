Aquilla Calhoun, Jr.
TYLER — Services for Mr. Aquilla Calhoun, Jr. of Tyler are scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:00 am at Rose Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Aquilla Calhoun, Jr. known as “Skeets” by close friends from his youth and as “Papi” by family and loved ones in Tyler was born November 23, 1924, in Lizella, GA to Aquilla Calhoun, Sr. and Lillie Meadows. He was the youngest of six children and grew up in Macon, GA. He attended Beda Etta High School where he studied English, History, Latin, Algebra, and Biology before leaving school at age 16 to join the US Army just prior to WWII. Aquilla served his Country honorably. His bravery in ground combat against an armed enemy during a military campaign in New Guinea earned him a bronze star. His math skills were recognized by the military, and he was trained in the operation, maintenance and repair, and the capabilities and limitations of radar sets during the war. He served as a Chief Radar Operator in the 100 th Coast Artillery (Anti-aircraft) (Colored) Regiment.
As a very young man he supervised the work of 22 enlisted men on radar and search light set-up and operation. Aquilla received his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army achieving the rank of sergeant.
Upon leaving the army, he settled in Chicago where he met his love, Charlotte L. Kirk. They married on September 19th, 1949. He was known as a hardworking, enterprising entrepreneur owning a variety of businesses. He sold fresh vegetables in open markets, owned a fresh poultry shop, owned a milk truck, and owned several rental properties. He eventually worked two full time jobs simultaneously for many years as a steelworker for US Steel and a teamster for a Chicago trucking company, educating two sons through De LaSalle Academy and Higher Education. After retirement, he began having health issues and he settled in Tyler, TX.
Aquilla passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022, at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home. He was preceded in death by his dearest bride Charlotte Calhoun by a year and 16 days.
He leaves his sons Leroy, Kirk (Jeanette) and Anthony (Erika), three grandchildren Kenneth (Aranita), Kara, Ryan, and many friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Thursday, 1:00-8:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!!