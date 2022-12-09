Apostle Shirley Thomas
TYLER — Funeral services for Apostle Shirley D. Thomas are scheduled for Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:00 am at New Days Community Church with Bishop R. D. Washington officiating and Evangelist Sha’Nita Jones eulogist. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Shirley Denise Thomas was born on June 22, 1959, to Robert Thomas and Fannie Mae Thomas.
Shirley grew up in Tyler, and attended Chapel Hill High School. She later attended Tyler Junior College where she received an Associates in Applied Science Office Technology-Medical Administrative Assistant. Shirley was the Director of Environmental Services over the last 20 years. Her last employment was with ABM Servicing at Tyler Junior College.
Shirley Thomas was a woman committed to the Gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She spent her life growing in the knowledge and grace of Jesus Christ. In March of 1994, Shirley Thomas was ordained under Bishop R.D. Washington with Church of the Living God PGT as an Evangelist. Shirley Thomas was later licensed as Evangelist under Reverend Reginald Garrett, Pastor of New Days Community Church in Tyler, Texas.
Shirley Thomas was passionate about learning and growing in the things of God. With this passion, she attended Calvary Commission and received an Associate in Biblical Studies in 2004. She later attended East Texas Theological Seminary and received a Bachelor of Arts in Theological Studies in December of 2019 and received her Master of Art in Theological Studies in December of 2021.
Shirley Thomas was led by the Holy Spirit to Pastor Amazing Grace Trinity Fellowship Christian Church on August of 2011.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Thomas and Fannie Mae Thomas; sisters Vorice Bevels and Espanola Tolbert.
Left to cherish her memory are: Marcus Owens of Dallas, Texas; Mar’Quita Erwin of Tyler, Texas;
Sha’Nita Jones (Benjamin) of Tyler, Texas; One sister Ruby Thomas, Grandchildren, Ja’Marion Hall and Zion Erwin; One Nephew Patrick Andrew Thomas; Many cousins, family and lifelong friends
Public viewing Friday 1:00-7:00 pm.