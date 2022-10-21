Antonio Dale Mosley
TYLER — Antonio Dale Mosley was the second of three children born to Grady Word Mosley, S. and Etha Bell Hamilton on August 28, 1970, in Overton, TX. His life came to a close on October 12, 2022, as he gracefully ascended into Heaven.
At an early age, Antonio was baptized by the Holy Spirit at New Hope Conglee Baptist Church in Troup, TX. He truly loved the Lord and was a devout follower of the Word. Antonio started his education in Arp, TX, and finished his education at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, TX.
Antonio started his passion for truck driving at an early age. During his 27 years of service as a truck driver, he also started his own trucking company called P&A Express, LLC. His last employment was a truck driver for Old Dominion.
Antonio loved to spend time with his beautiful family. Antonio has many hobbies, he loved working on do-it-yourself projects around the house, working to fix anyone’s cars, watching sports, being a jokester with family and friends. He especially took care of his neighbors and local community. He gave more than he ever received. If you ever met my brother once, then you will remember him for a lifetime.
He is preceded in death by his son: Collin Tyler Mosley.
Antonio leaved to cherish his memories: Father, Grady Word Mosley, Sr., and mother, Etha Bell Hamilton (Luke). His loving, devoted wife of 21 years, Mrs. Katrina Ghoston. One son: Jeremy Mosley. One daughter: Makaela Mosley. Three birthers: Grady Mosley, Jr. (Mira), Michael Mosley (Monica), and Brandon Mosley (Jennifer). Two sisters: Krystle Mosley and Tara Dews-Roth (Edward). Father-in-law: Mack Fuller (Annie). Mother-in-law: Mary Ghoston. Brother-in-law: Bernard Smith (Mskarolyn). Special niece: Courtney Mosley and a host of other uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.