Anthony “Tony” Wayne Kight
ARP Anthony “Tony” Kight, age 44, loving father of three and devoted husband, passed away on the 11th of May after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Tony was a true warrior, hero and inspiration to those around him until the very end and took his last breath surrounded by family.
Tony lived life to the fullest and enjoyed the simple pleasures of spending time with family, photography and fishing/camping at nearby lakes and oceans. He also, shared a passion for building computers and video gaming with his children. Tony had an amazing sense of humor and often had friends and family rolling with laughter.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother Darcie Kight, and is survived by his father James R. Kight; brother, Ronald Kight; his wife of 22 years, Heidi Kight and his 3 children, Kyle, Anthony and Chloe Kight, as well as uncle, John Buffington, aunt, Jeanie Buffington and cousins, Barrett and Brooke Buffington.
“As I pray, with my head bowed,
I say goodbye, but just for now.
For when God says my time has come to an end,
I know in Heaven, I will see you again.”